(KPTV) – Finding a way to safely play: it’s what parents and kids in the Pacific Northwest have been searching for now for quite a few months as the COVID-19 pandemic limits school sports.
In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 met a group of Westview High School boys who moved to Utah to lace up their cleats and buckle up their chin straps to play football there.
“Man, I miss Oregon so bad. I didn’t realize how much I love Portland until I came here,” Westview HS student Aaron Jones told FOX 12. He has spent the past six months in Pleasant Grove, Utah.
“A big reason why we made the move is because I didn’t play my sophomore year. So, I got hurt the first game of the season, tore my foot. So, I played my freshman year, then I wouldn’t have played sophomore or junior year so I would have missed two years of my high school career and I was like, ‘Man, we cannot let that happen.’”
Aaron’s dad wasn’t having it either. Chris jones played linebacker at BYU 22 years ago and has former Cougar teammates on the coaching staff at Pleasant Grove High School.
“We take sports serious, sports and education seriously,” Aaron said.
While Aron is still living, hybrid learning and rocking in the Salt Lake City suburb, his WHS teammate Darrius Clemons is back in Rock Creek.
“There was a whole bunch of guys who loved football and did whatever they could to make it happen,” Darrius said.
Darrius, Aaron and Brock Jolie all followed the lead of their quarterback, Sam Leavitt, in making the pandemic move to Utah.
“I feel like, since Corona has been such a crazy time, it didn’t feel that crazy,” Sam said.
“He's like, 'Darrius, we're going to Utah. Ask your parents,’ I was like, ‘Sam, my parents aren’t going to let me go.’ Then my dad came upstairs 30 minutes later and said, ‘Did Sam talk to you about going to Utah to play football?’ I was like, what?’” Darrius explained of how his move came about.
“There [were] zero outbreaks or more than five dudes on the team that got it throughout the whole season,” Sam said.
“It was all really outside of schools that it was being spread. In Oregon, we feel like we can do the same thing,” Aaron told FOX 12.
Leavitt's cousins live in Pleasant Grove, but it was his Rose City buds that made it a season to truly treasure and most definitely remember.
“My biggest life lesson about this trip would be about the loyalty of people on kids and coaches and having your people you stick with through thick and thin for sure,” Sam said.
Eleven games later, Utah was one of 38 states to call a high school sports fall schedule a success.
“I for sure think it could be successful here. We’ve done it. There is no science to it. It can happen. It’s just a matter of getting enough people on board with it,” Darrius shared.
“I see my friends in Oregon wanting to play so bad and I felt bad and I was so grateful I was able to play,” Aaron said.
Masked up on the sidelines and at practice with zero reported on-field COVID-19 transmissions.
“They were kind of wishy-washy as far as cases went but I never got corona, no one I was immediately close to got corona, so it was worth it, Darrius said. “The proof is in the pudding. If you want to play football, you make it happen.”
