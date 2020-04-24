BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Seniors At Westview High School were greeted with cheers, signs, and music on Friday as they picked up their cap and gown through a drive-through set up at the school.
Westview’s nearly 600 seniors lined up in their cars to get their cap and gowns on Friday, greeted by staff members holding signs with music playing. It’s been more than month since many students saw their teachers and staff at the school, and for many, the drive-through was bittersweet, as there are no real answers about what graduation might look like this year.
Principal Matt Pedersen says having to close schools for the rest of the academic year has been tough for everyone at the school, and they wanted to make sure seniors felt special, even though they’re missing out on some events.
“It makes you think about the things you did back when you were a senior in high school, however long ago, you know,” Pedersen said. “And it hurts when you know that the seniors are going to miss some of that stuff. You get really close to your students in four years and there's some students that have worked their tail off to get to where they are right now and deserve to be celebrated at the end of the year.”
Students at the drive-through on Friday said the event was meaningful.
“I was a little sad because I was really looking forward to the end of the year and graduation,” Zaylie Batty said. “I love our staff they're so cute I can't believe that they actually did all this for us.”
At this point, Pedersen says the school is hoping for a possible in-person graduation ceremony in July.
