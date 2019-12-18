COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With wet weather expected, many communities are bracing for possible flooding, including Rainier.
The city has opened up free sandbag fill stations, with many residents already stocking up.
Paul Rice is the pastor at the Riverside Community Church, where about 200 sandbags are being stacked along the building’s basement.
⚠️ As heavy rains head toward the state, #Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries has just issued an alert to Oregonians about the possibility for landslides & debris flows with potential to carry boulders and logs a mile or more. 🌧— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 19, 2019
“They’re probably 23 pounds apiece,” Rice said. “The last two years we’ve flooded.”
Rice says it’s going to be a long few days and nights of keeping a close eye on the creek that borders their parking lot. With a few inches of rain, he says the water will rise enough to come inside the gym, as it did it February.
“The water just comes in and kind of goes around … the last two years, it’s about six inches,” Rice said. “The doors slow it down a little bit.”
The area is also where the church holds Sunday services.
“We don’t have the money to rip a gym floor out, rip walls apart, so we deal with it,” Rice said.
Clackamas County Emergency Manager Gregg Ramirez is urging people in areas prone to flooding to think ahead and make a plan.
“We can use that time to maybe pack a go-bag, consider doing some sand bagging and consider where you’re going to evacuate to,” Ramirez said.
The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is also urging citizens in the central coast and northwestern part of the state to be on alert for what comes after the rain, including possible landslides and debris flows.
The city says the 23-hour fill stations will be open until Monday.
