PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Parks & Recreation said all baseball and softball fields would remain closed Monday due to extremely wet conditions.
The bureau says crews will evaluate conditions again Tuesday morning, but with wet weather persisting, closures are expected to continue throughout the week.
The fields were also closed Saturday and Sunday. The closures pertain only to PP&R fields, and not fields at Portland Public School sites.
Grass athletic fields, such as those used for football, soccer and lacrosse, remain open for games and practices, the bureau says. If the fields are visibly soaked, or if you can sink down an inch when in the grass, you are required to postpone your game or practice.
