SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A new Gray Whale license plate will be available for passenger vehicles titled and registered in Oregon starting Feb. 1.
The plate depicts a gray whale mother and her calf and comes courtesy of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute.
Drivers in addition to regular title, registration and plate manufacturing fees will face a $40 surcharge when they first order the plate and at each registration renewal, the Oregon DMV says.
Customers who purchased a voucher for the plate may submit it with their application in lieu of the surcharge, according to officials. The Marine Mammal Institute last year sold thousands of the vouchers and said the money will help fund marine mammal research and education.
People can apply for the plates by mail, at DMV field offices, online or through a licensed vehicle dealer when they purchase a vehicle.
The cost will depend upon when and how a vehicle owner applies for a new set, the DMV says. Here are two common scenarios:
1. Plates ordered within 120 days before a vehicle’s stickers expire:
- Gray Whale surcharge: $40 (also paid at every renewal) or a pre-paid voucher
- Plate fee: $24 for the pair
- Plate replacement fee: $5
- Registration renewal: $112 (Multnomah County residents add $38; Washington County residents add $60)
- Total without a voucher: $181 ($219 in Multnomah County; $241 in Washington County)
- Total with a pre-paid voucher: $141 ($179 in Multnomah County; $201 in Washington County)
2. Plates ordered more than 120 days before a vehicle’s stickers expire:
- Gray Whale surcharge: $40 (also paid at every two-year renewal) or a pre-paid voucher
- Plate fee: $24 for the pair
- Plate replacement fee: $10
- Total without a voucher: $74
- Total with a pre-paid voucher: $34
Read more and see a full list of available plates on the Oregon DMV website.
