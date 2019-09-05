DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) - An incredible whale encounter was caught on camera on the Oregon coast.
Carrie Newell is a marine biologist who has been working with gray whales for nearly 30 years. She runs Whale Research EcoExcursions with her sister, Becky Newell.
Carrie says she has never seen anything quite like what her sister recorded on a recent expedition.
RAW VIDEO: Incredible Oregon coast whale encounter caught on camera
Last Saturday, Carrie and Becky were just outside Depoe Bay with a boat full of tourists when a humpback whale put on quite a show for everyone.
“Every single behavior that a humpback would do, we saw it,” Carrie said.
Becky just happened to have her phone out at exactly the right time.
Carrie said humpback whales are normally miles off shore, but because we’ve had warmer water, their food sources have pushed closer toward Depoe Bay.
“I went to Hawaii to see those behaviors as soon as I retired from teaching. I didn’t see hardly any of that, and right out our back door I saw this humpback and he’s doing everything,” she said.
