DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) - Warmer waters off the Oregon and Washington coastline this summer is giving people in coastal communities a treat: the number of whale sightings are up as gray and humpback whale migrate through.
The warmer waters bring food sources like squid and other small critters closer to shore.
On the lookout for whales on the Oregon Coast today. Warmer ocean water has pushed food sources closer to shore - prime time for some whale time in Depoe Bay. Story tonight at 5:30 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nWM1umnPUt— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 20, 2019
Typically, the whale watching season really picks up in September. Whale waters on the coast say the beginning of this season was fairly slow, but it has picked up since then.
In Depoe Bay, the first humpback whales of the season were spotted.
Carrie Newell is the owner and biologist with Whale Research EcoExcursions. She says a long humpback has been spotted near Depot Bay.
“We have a young humpback here right now that is doing great,” Newell said. “This humpback is young and still not an adult.”
She also saw something rarely ever spotted. She says they were about 100 feet off the Oregon Coast when she says what they think is a baird's beacked whale.
The mammals are hardly ever seen as they live hundreds of miles off the coast.
“It looked like a baird's beaked whale, now baird's beaked whales are way offshore, diving down up to 10,000 feet,” Newell said.
She thinks one of two things could have brought it to shore. The first being squid following warmer waters or sonar testing out at sea. She says the whales don’t do well with sonar.
