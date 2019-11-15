PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mrs. Claus is surprisingly fleet of feet.
On Friday, she was one of many people to dance as a semi-truck hauled this year’s 75-foot tall Christmas tree into Pioneer Courthouse Square.
It took three days for crews to haul the Douglas fir in from a forest near Gaston. The tree was donated by Stimson Lumber, part of an annual holiday tradition in Portland.
With a cane in hand, Santa’s better half danced to the beat of a marching band as crews unloaded the tree.
“I’m hoping to see a great Christmas celebration, I think this is wonderful,” one attendee said about the event. “What a great way to get the season started.”
Over the next few weeks, the tree will be decorated with 14,000 multi-colored LED lights.
The 35th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held the day after Thanksgiving, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.
