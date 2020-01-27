PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Damian Lillard had himself quite a week on the court.
The Blazers star was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 52.7 points over a three-game stretch.
Lillard scored a franchise-record 61 points in an overtime victory over Golden State on Jan. 20. He followed that up with 47 points against Dallas on Jan. 23 and then scored another 50 points in a victory over Indiana on Sunday.
Along with all those points, Lillard averaged 7.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the week. The Blazers went 2-1 over those three games.
Lillard became the first player in Blazers history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games. He’s also only the second player in NBA history to make at least eight three-pointers in three consecutive games.
This is the eighth time in his career Lillard has been named Player of the Week and the first time this season.
Lillard ranks fifth in the league in scoring average for the season with 28.8 points per game.
