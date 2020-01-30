PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Zoo is offering free admission this Saturday to celebrate World Wetlands Day.
From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., wildlife experts from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Forest Service will lead wetlands-themed activities inside the zoo’s Nature Exploration Station. Other wetland-related actives include:
- 10:45 a.m. – Species Conservation Lab talk (Nature Exploration Station)
- 11:30 a.m. – crocodile feeding (Africa Rainforest area)
- 1 p.m. – flamingo keeper talk (Africa Rainforest area)
- 1:30 p.m. – river otter keeper talk (Cascade Marsh area)
- 2:30 p.m. – duck keeper talk in the (Cascade Marsh area)
The official World Wetlands Day is held annually on Feb. 2.
The zoo is celebrating one day early in hopes that more people are able to attend. The day commemorates the 1971 adoption of the Convention on Wetlands.
The zoo opens on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.
