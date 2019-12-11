Blazers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Blazers were a hot topic when it came to Google searches in Portland this year.

Google on Wednesday announced Portland’s top 10 trending searches for 2019.

Portlanders checked in on a mix of local and national topics, including Captain Marvel, a recent superhero movie, and Disney Plus, a new streaming service. The deaths of Owen Klinger and Nipsey Hussle also registered with Portland searchers.

Google in compiling its data examined trillions of search queries and studied spikes in search activity compared to 2018. Below are the top 10 topics in Portland, according to Google.

  • Blazers
  • Disney Plus
  • Nipsey Hussle
  • Owen Klinger
  • Cameron Boyce
  • Antonio Brown
  • Luke Perry
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Captain Marvel
  • Notre Dame

The Blazers this year are celebrating their 50th anniversary season. See what was trending globally in 2019 on Google’s webpage.

