PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Blazers were a hot topic when it came to Google searches in Portland this year.
Google on Wednesday announced Portland’s top 10 trending searches for 2019.
Portlanders checked in on a mix of local and national topics, including Captain Marvel, a recent superhero movie, and Disney Plus, a new streaming service. The deaths of Owen Klinger and Nipsey Hussle also registered with Portland searchers.
Google in compiling its data examined trillions of search queries and studied spikes in search activity compared to 2018. Below are the top 10 topics in Portland, according to Google.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Disney Plus says it doesn’t have a security breach, but some users of the new streaming service have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
A fan of rapper Nipsey Hussle holds a flag with Hussle's image on it as he attends a public memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Hussle was killed in a shooting outside his Marathon Clothing store in south Los Angeles on March 31. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
FILE - This April 25, 2019 file photo shows actor Cameron Boyce at WE Day California in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles coroners officials said Tuesday, July 30, 2019, that Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy. He was pronounced dead at his home on July 6. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The Portland Trail Blazers. (KPTV photo).
Owen Klinger. (KPTV photo).
Avengers: Endgame. (IMAX/Marvel Studios)
Brie Larson arrives at the world premiere of "Captain Marvel" on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Notre Dame cathedral is pictured in Paris, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
