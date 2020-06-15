PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new video from the Portland Police Bureau is getting attention on Twitter as protests for George Floyd continue across the country.
In the one-minute 44-second video, officers speak in a number of different languages, asking viewers if they see diversity, or if they see the badge. Officers also say what makes them unique makes them better officers.
“I am who I am because of all these things,” one officer said. “I did not give up my culture or my heritage when I pinned on this badge.”
June 15, 2020
The message comes the morning after another night of protests in downtown Portland near the Justice Center. Police arrested more than a dozen people after declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly.
Law enforcement said the group threw projectiles over the fence surrounding the building, including glass bottles, and climbed on the fence.
