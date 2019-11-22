PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With so many witnesses giving hours of testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, it may be hard to track what exactly these hearings mean and whether the President has committed an impeachable offense.
Democratic Chairman Adam Schiff said Thursday what the President has done is worse than Watergate, but President Trump’s campaign issued a statement that same day saying there is no evidence of a crime.
So who is right?
Unfortunately, there’s no simple answer.
Chris Shortell, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Portland State University, told FOX 12 the constitution doesn’t spell out what, exactly, is impeachable.
“What we’re left with in the constitution is some fairly broad language,” Shortell said. “High crimes and misdemeanors is just a term of art that was used in the common-law. It doesn’t specify any crimes.”
He said contrary to popular belief, impeachment is not a legal process, it’s political.
The President does not have to break the law or commit any crime to be impeached, and conversely, if a President did commit a crime lawmakers may not choose to impeach.
“There’s not a whole lot of question about what happened,” Shortell said. “President Trump wanted President Zelensky to start an investigation into Joe Biden’s son. The question arises in what weight do we give to that?”
The constitution leaves the decision up to lawmakers as they interpret the testimony before them.
“You don’t have to actually say the magic words quid pro quo,” he added.
Shortell believes the House does have grounds to file articles of impeachment, but a conviction in the Senate may be tricky, where a 2/3 majority is required.
20 Republicans would have to break party lines in order for President Trump to be removed from office.
If that doesn’t happen, he would stay in the White House, just like Bill Clinton did after he was impeached by the House but cleared by the Senate in the late 1990’s.
One difference here is that President Trump is in his first term and seeking re-election.
Shortell said he could still be voted in for a second term in office if he is impeached but not convicted.
“There would be no consequences in a constitutional sense for President Trump if he wasn’t convicted in the Senate,” he explained.
He said it will be interesting to see what effect this process has on voters in 2020.
“We just don’t have any historical evidence of what the effects will be of trying to run for election again after having been impeached, even if you weren’t actually convicted. I think that’s going to be a difficult political dynamic for President Trump regardless,” he said.
It’s possible voter turnout will be high as people work to support their political party, especially if they feel it’s under attack by people on the other side.
But its also possible Americans will feel more cynical and disengaged by this impeachment process, which could lead to a lower voter turnout than expected.
“If people feel like they’re all crooks, it doesn’t matter, there’s no consequences, everyone’s out to get everyone else, it’s all partisan, those kinds of views are quite damaging to people’s willingness to engage and participate politically,” he said.
