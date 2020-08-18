PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has millions of Americans working for home, and some people are re-thinking what that looks like.
Some people have become what are called “digital nomads”, exploring their own cities and states, all while “working from home”.
While some may be enjoying their new work-from-home routines, others are starting to feel a little stir crazy and are dying to get out of the house. That’s why many have taken their work from home routines to other locations.
Digital nomads are people who often book stays in different locations in their own city. FOX 12 spoke with Haakon Weinstein, who said he had never heard of a digital nomad, but once he heard what it meant, he realized he was one.
He’s currently staying in Portland’s White House Bed & Breakfast in northeast Portland. Portland’s White House says it has been feeling the hurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been looking for creative ways to attract customers. It says one of those ways has been to market to digital nomads, offering them big discounts. Weinstein says that was a really attractive offer for him.
“Travel is down over 90% in Portland and we’re feeling the pinch,” Frank Groff, Portland’s White House owner, said. “So, with that said, our idea was to let’s try to find local people to appeal to them.”
“It’s helped me see being in my own city as a traveler almost as like someone that doesn’t live there, because I’m staying in a different part of town that I otherwise wouldn’t have stayed in,” Weinstein said. “You know, you don’t really get a feel for a place until you walk the streets or the neighborhood.”
Portland’s White House says nomads who stay will get a bigger discount based on how long they stay, plus complimentary champagne and charcuterie. It says it has sold about five of the packages so far.
Weinstein says so far, he’s booked stays on the coast, in the mountains, in Bend, and in Portland. He says it’s been helping scratch his itch for travel until it’s safe to vacation again.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
