PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly two dozen former staff members of Catlin Gabel School are accused of sexually abusing students over the past four decades, according to a year-long investigation.
In the fall of 2018, the school board contacted attorney Lori Watson of Watson Law Workplace Investigations, LLC to conduct an investigation following public Facebook posts about alleged sexual misconduct by a former teacher. She was asked to "investigate reports of sexual misconduct by any employee at any time at Catlin Gabel."
A summary of the investigation was released by the school on Wednesday.
According to the report, Watson found misconduct that occurred from the mid-1960s through 2016, and occurred both on and off campus.
The report states that a "total of 21 former Catlin Gabel faculty and staff members were reported by witnesses to have engaged in sexual misconduct." The allegations of abuse against 12 of the former faculty and staff members could not be corroborated, according to the report.
The misconduct reported ranged from "inappropriate acts, including grooming behaviors, inappropriate touching and kissing, groping and sexual intercourse."
The report names six of the former staff members accused of sexual misconduct, all of whom were men.
The report states that "none of the reports investigated involved incidents of sexual misconduct by any current Catlin Gabel employees."
Following the release, the school sent a letter to the community that said, in part:
"It is clear that Catlin Gabel failed on multiple accounts - in protecting students and in addressing the abuse. We profoundly apologize for the pain and suffering that these alumni endured. What happened is inexcusable.
We are deeply grateful for the survivors who spoke with the investigator and recounted their experiences. We recognize that stepping forward for many was very difficult. It is because of their courage that Catlin Gabel is able to learn from the failures of the past and to establish procedures that protect current and future students."
Additionally, Catlin Gabel announced that it has partnered with RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The school stated "As part of our commitment to supporting survivors, we are working with RAINN to establish a Catlin Gabel Therapy Fund to assist survivors with costs related to therapy associated with sexual misconduct experienced during their time at Catlin Gabel. More details will be forthcoming, which we will share with alumni."
To read the full summary of the report, visit www.catlin.edu/about/investigation.
