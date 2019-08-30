What if a tsunami hits Washington? Scientists create videos showing simulation of wave sizes

SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) - If a massive earthquake triggers a tsunami in the state of Washington, scientists believe they know the estimated height and speed of the waves that will crash into communities.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources released videos this week that show modeled simulations of the aftermath of a 9.0 earthquake on the Cascadia subduction zone.
Using detailed tsunami models, the simulations show the estimated height and speed of waves that are expected to reach Washington communities minutes after the next Cascadia earthquake.
“We know tsunamis will hit our state. It’s a question of when, not if, which means we need to prepare now. Our hope is that these stark videos drive home the need for communities to take action to become more secure and resilient,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
The simulations show the first waves reaching the outer coast in about 15 minutes. The tsunami then travels through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and into Puget Sound, reaching the Tacoma waterfront about two hours and 30 minutes after the earthquake. These simulations also show how tsunami waves will continue to affect Washington communities for several hours after the earthquake.
The last magnitude 9 Cascadia subduction zone earthquake struck in 1700 and produced a tsunami that left sand deposits and drowned forests, which can still be seen in places like the Copalis Ghost Forest in Grays Harbor County, according to scientists.
The geologic record shows the Cascadia subduction zone – the offshore area where the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate pushes under the larger North American plate – produces megathrust quakes every 300 to 600 years. The Department of Natural Resources reports there have been about 40 earthquakes on the subduction zone in the last 10,000 years.
All the videos can be seen at https://bit.ly/2UakcB8. More information on tsunamis and tsunami preparedness is available at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/tsunami
