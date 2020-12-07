PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon will soon be receiving shipments of both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, but because of ultra-cold storage requirements for Pfizer's product, only certain medical providers can accept it.
An Oregon Health Authority spokesperson told FOX 12 that as of early October, they were aware of 13 hospitals or health systems with freezer capacity, but they're working on ways to make it available to more people.
In Friday's press conference, OHA Dir. Pat Allen said Oregon has adequate cold storage for its initial shipments.
"Part of what we're going to be able to do in this process is steer vaccine to different parts of the state based on what those cold chain requirements are to be able to manage that," said Allen.
So far, Oregon Health & Science University, Legacy Health, and Providence Health & Services have all said they have some type of freezer capacity.
However, large freezers are not a requirement to use the vaccine. That's because it ships with dry ice that maintains temperature conditions of around 94 degrees below zero, and the provider can either use the vaccine within five days or replace the dry ice for longer storage.
OHA's spokesperson told FOX 12 neither they nor the federal government has paid for any of this storage. The hospitals and health systems either already had them or acquired their own in preparation for Pfizer's vaccine.
Meanwhile, OHA ordered 15 small, portable ultra-cold storage units to supplement the state's capacity. They'll be used to increase storage in non-hospital settings or in communities that don't have the resources or need to buy their own larger freezer.
Specific sites where these portable units may go are not yet determined.
When it's time, OHA will take into consideration all the available vaccine versions, including ones that do not require ultra-cold storage.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
