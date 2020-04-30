PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For many people, the first of the month means paying their mortgage. And if you can’t pay right now, the federal government is letting you temporarily postpone payments, which is called forbearance.
So, what does that do and what are the long term effects?
Julee Felsman, a mortgage originator with Guaranteed Rate, says plenty of clients she’s helped get mortgages are now reaching back out with questions.
“As all this came out, lots of my old clients reached out with questions about forbearance and what to do,” Felsman said.
In March, Congress passed the Cares Act, which blocks lenders from starting foreclosure proceedings on loans through May 17. It also gives homeowners the right to request a forbearance for up to 180 days, and then an extension for another 180 days with no associated fees or penalties. The key, however, is that you must talk to your loan servicer to get it, and your loan has to be backed by the federal government.
“One thing I've suggested people do when they reach out to me is figure out, does your loan fall into that category?” Felsman said. “Cuz’ if it is, it's covered under the CARES act.”
Forbearance doesn’t mean your payments are forgiven. Some options Felsman says she’s seen are:
- Additional payments added to your mortgage spaced out over a number of months.
- Additional payments added to the end of the mortgage.
- Or all payments due at once at the end of the forbearance period.
But the Federal Housing Administration says no one should be required to pay that lump sum.
“What will be available to you is something you have to talk to your servicer about,” Felsman said.
Housing advocates say some loan servicers are trying to scare borrowers into making payments whether they’re able to or not. Felsman says she hasn’t seen that, but says to remember that mortgage lenders are a business like any other.
“Every mortgage someone takes out is actually an investment for someone else,” Felsman said.
Those who are able to make payments might be tempted to choose forbearance anyway and keep the cash. Felsman says be careful, because while you can’t be reported for delinquencies, there will be holes in your payment history.
“Speaking as someone who helps people get mortgages, I can tell you we look at payment history really, really closely as a part of that process,” Felsman said. “When someone comes to me and says i want to get a mortgage, we'll want to verify the payment history on that mortgage, and it will be apparent that there was a period of time when payments weren't made.”
And with long-term mortgage rates now at record lows, refinancing might seem like a good idea.
“If you're looking for another mortgage, if you're looking to move, if you're looking to refinance, there will almost certainly be implications and you have to balance those,” Felsman said.
Some takeaways for borrowers:
- Call now to tell your lender if you can’t make a payment.
- Servicers are extremely busy and it’s important to reach out as early as possible to get the process going.
- Ask questions, and once you’ve figured out a plan that works, make sure you get it in writing.
- If you have a private lender, make sure you check with them to see what options are available.
