What’s it like inside the bubble? Blazers in Florida for NBA restart

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are in Florida just two weeks ahead of the NBA season restart.
Players including Carmelo Anthony are sharing about what life is like inside of the bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando as they prepare of their first games at the end of the month.
Saturday was the first time the Blazers were able to practice since arriving in Florida. The players spent two days quarantined and being tested for coronavirus.
Anthony described life inside the bubble at the resort and commented on the food, which some have complained about.
“Our schedule changes every day,” Anthony said. “One day you might have practice in the morning, another day you might have practice at 8 or 9 O'clock at night. You got to kinda alter your days based on practice. And the food is the food. Due to the circumstances, I can only speak for myself and what I am eating. And what we are doing in our hotel. I am not hearing too many complaining.”
Anthony said not being able to have a meal with your teammates is hard.
The Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game on July 31.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.