PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With classes canceled at Oregon schools at least through the end of April, students and parents are wondering what's next, and high school seniors are worried about graduating.
Grace Sothard, an Oregon City senior, was looking forward to starting next year at the University of Oregon.
"If I cannot graduate, then I'll have to cancel my application to the University of Oregon, which would be really sad for me because it's my dream school and I'd really love to go," Sothard said.
Several Portland-area private schools have begun offering online learning to students, but other districts are still weighing that option.
"We just got an online survey sent that maybe accessing that we had access to internet and things like that, so hoping that some sort of online schooling might take place," Whitney Bechtol, whose kids attend Lake Oswego schools, said.
In rural areas, there is also uncertainty. Marisa Love is concerned about her 7th grade daughter's ongoing education.
"What I really worry about is her falling behind," Love said. "She was struggling with some classes and trying to get her grades up in a couple classes and she had just started doing the after school program to study in those areas."
Lisa Hebert, Sothard's mother, said she knows this is a difficult time, and wants kids and parents to stay healthy, but said she also wants what's best for her daughter's future, and she's been trying to reassure her that things will turn out okay.
"Making sure that she knows she will graduate. Whether it's in person in a big auditorium or whether it's online or whether it's at home getting her diploma, she will graduate," Hebert said.
