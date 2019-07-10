VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A rare and stinky corpse flower at the Washington State University campus in Vancouver is preparing to bloom within the next few weeks.
The corpse flower, known on campus as Titan VanCoug, is on display outside the greenhouse at the east end of the Science and Engineering Building.
Officials said the corpse flower, which is infamous for its odor comparable to a decomposing animal, will bloom for the first time at the end of July or the beginning of August.
The bloom will reportedly last 24 to 48 hours.
The public is welcome to see the corpse flower bloom during certain times:
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Officials have also set up a webcam for the public to view: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNtuYsQx7BY
