PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Columbia River has turned muddy.
FOX 12 viewers shared photos of the murky river this week, with many wondering exactly what is going on with the water.
FOX 12 chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen said this typically happens to some degree each April or May, with seasonal snow melt.
However, the recent spike in turbidity – the measure of how muddy the river can look – is likely due to floodwaters from northeast Oregon and southeast Washington working their way down stream.
That region saw severe flooding this month and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency.
That has likely led to the highest turbidity level for the Columbia River since October 2017, according to FOX 12 meteorologists.
It’s unclear how long we can expect the muddy water to last.
