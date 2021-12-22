PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What happens if you’re home for the holidays and someone in your family tests positive for COVID?
Here's some reminders from the CDC.
First and foremost, do not host or go to a holiday gathering if you are sick or have COVID symptoms.
But if someone in your family or in your home tests positive for COVID, the CDC says the sick person needs to isolate and separate themselves from others in the home.
If possible, they say, have the person who’s sick use a separate bedroom and bathroom.
If you have to share the space, make sure there’s good air flow.
And don’t have visitors over.
As for anyone who’s been in close contact with the sick person, if you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine unless you have symptoms…
But either way, you should get tested 5 to 7 days after exposure.
And wear a mask indoors in public for two weeks or until a negative test result.
If you’re not fully vaccinated, you should quarantine for two weeks.
If you become a caregiver for someone with COVID and aren’t sure how to help them, try over the counter fever-reducing meds, makes sure the sick person drinks a lot of fluids and rests, and call their doctor if they get sicker.
Most people feel better after a week.