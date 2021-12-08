What to know before choosing 'buy now, pay later' option when holiday shopping

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Holiday shopping is well underway, which means more people are using buy now, pay later services when checking out online.

“It makes sense to do it,” said Melagreto Chase, who lives in Beaverton. “It really does.”

Buy now, pay later options are offered by many retailers of all sizes. For example, if someone is buying a $500 guitar, they could choose to split up that payment into several installments when checking out.

Third parties usually facilitate the service and shoppers often don’t pay fees or interest if they make the payments on time.

“Well, I pay my bills, so that’s not something that is going to scare me,” said Chase. “I pay my bills.”

But not everyone pays on time. According to a survey by LendingTree, seven out of 10 shoppers said they paid interest and late fees when using buy now, pay later services. More than 30% of people said they bought items they normally couldn’t afford.

“That does not surprise me at all,” said Logan Hickle, PR and Communications Manager with the Better Business Bureau. “I mean, we see it across the board on all kinds of installment services, whether it is credit cards, whether it is pay day loan sharks, or whether it’s payment installment services such as this.”

Hickle said he gets why these programs are popular.

“Just know, the opportunity to split up those payments, yes, it’s appealing, but can you actually afford that product,” he said. “If you were to pay in full price today, could you afford that product.”

He said definitely read the fine print.

According to the same LendingTree survey, nearly a third of shoppers said they had no idea what the interest rate and fees would be before agreeing to finance their purchase. Hickle emphasized financing is exactly what shoppers are doing.

“Even though it’s a payment service and it can be a few small payments, 0% interest, it’s critical to remember that it is still borrowing money to enjoy a product before it is paid in full,” said Hickle.

If the installments aren’t paid on time, he said that could affect someone’s credit if it’s sent to collection agencies.

Holiday shopping scams to look out for in 2021 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and shoppers aren’t the only ones looking for a quick steal or deal.

“If you can have the option to pay later and kind of manage your bills all at once and budget accordingly, makes sense,” said Justin Devine, who lives in Aloha. “But, it also strikes me as something where it could lead to some irresponsible purchasing.”

The majority of shoppers said they use these programs for more expensive purchases, so they can spread the cost out over time. Some financial experts said they do encourage people to pay off items more quickly.

For more information from the Better Business Bureau about Buy Now, Pay Later programs, click here.