What to know before your weekend beach trip on the Oregon Coast

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Beautiful weather this week will lead to Oregonians doing what they do best: enjoying the outdoors. Many people will be flocking to the Oregon Coast, but officials say visitors also need to be mindful of COVID-19 practices.
The city and businesses say they are thankful for the rush of tourists, especially after the last year.
"It's very exciting. It's great that we are having as many crowds as we are during COVID time, during the pandemic," said Amy Rahl, the marketing director for Damarkom, Inc.
Damarkom, Inc. runs several restaurants in downtown Seaside, including popular locations like The Twisted Fish and Fultano's.
The city of Seaside says even with the guidelines in place, it's happy to see people visiting and isn't discouraging anyone from coming.
"This is what Seaside does. We do tourism, and we're thankful that people want to continue to visit here, and it's a big part of who we are," said Jon Rahl, a representative for the city.
But, that doesn't mean the coast is a place to escape COVID-19 regulations.
"Distance as much as you can. Wear that mask, especially when you're around people," Jon Rahl said.
Businesses will also expect you to follow the state guidelines and mandates.
"We have masks as you enter and leave, and then you can take your mask off when you have a meal in front of you, or a drink, and also social distancing," said Amy Rahl.
The city says this weekend will be busy as temperatures climb.
"We are expecting a lot of crowds. This whole spring break season from Washington, Oregon, has been very busy," Amy Rahl said.
They're now asking that you be patient and understanding with the restrictions in place if you do come.
"Our restaurants, we have small restaurants, they're already kind of limited in capacity, so I think patience is a big thing, especially as we see more crowds," Jon Rahl said.
Clatsop County is currently in the moderate range, allowing businesses to open up to 50% capacity.
The city says it believes the county has avoided the high-risk category because of the hospitality industry's commitment to stick to the state guidelines.
