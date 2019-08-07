BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - After a weekend of mass shootings across the country, some are bringing attention to the warning signs that might go unnoticed or unreported before a massacre.
Whether it's a student in school or an adult, police say there are definite markers before someone does something as violent as the shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
FOX 12 spoke with Sgt. Kevin McDonald, a school resource officer for Beaverton police. He says it's important to watch for changes in behavior.
"Has anything changed with that person," McDonald said. "Have there been life changes that have been difficult for that person to deal with."
The change in behavior he says is a first warning sign.
"Threatening behavior, an interest in firearms where maybe they weren't interested in firearms - those types of things, purchases that they make that are kind of out of the norm for them to do those are all those things. And when you look at the totality of those things together, it could be more concerning," McDonald said.
He says it could be social media posts that can raise red flags as well.
So, when do you speak up? He says when you first see the signs, check in with that person.
"I think it does take that one-on-one conversation. You know certainly if their behavior is that concerning to the point where you're scared of them, then that might not be an option," McDonald said. "I think really it's engaging with people who appear to be struggling and let them know that they're supported."
If that concern heightens to thinking that person might harm themselves or others, there's the Red Flag Law in Oregon.
A concerned family member, or household member or law enforcement officer can ask the court for an extreme risk protection order, which will remove a weapon or concealed handgun license from someone who is a suicidal risk or danger to others.
McDonald says if it's a student who's showing warning signs, there's a support system in place in the schools to help.
There's a reporting tool called Safe Oregon, an anonymous statewide tip line.
But with adults, he says there's more gray area based on whether police can legally get involved if someone doesn't want the help.
