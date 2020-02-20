PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Seattle celebrity Macklemore has been named Executive Creative Director for Dutch Bros. Coffee cold brew.
The company says he’ll be in charge of developing new products and flavors. Dutch Bros. says the contract is short term and will wrap up when Macklemore performs at a company event this summer.
Dutch Bros. Coffee was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon and has locations across the Western United States.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.