MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are looking for someone who stole a wheelchair-bound woman’s utility trailer from a Milwaukie home.
The owner, Yvette Elliott, said she was home when they took it from her driveway Monday night but did not hear them.
Elliot said without that utility trailer, worth approximately $500 dollars, she is confined to her home.
“It’s really important to me because I take my power chair when I go out to my doctor’s appointments, to meetings, to any place that I go," she said.
The woman said she has a prosthetic leg she can use to get around.
However, because she has diabetes, when she has used it in the past it has caused her leg to become infected.
Elliott told FOX 12 she has no recent photos of the utility trailer, so all Clackamas County deputies have is her description of it.
“It’s a small, four by eight-foot trailer with a black iron frame, white siding and a PVC pipe beneath that holds the wiring together,” she said.
Elliot is hoping someone will spot the trailer and call the sheriff’s office but said she is concerned she may never get it back because it does not have a license plate.
For that reason, she has set up the following crowdfunding account to purchase a replacement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
