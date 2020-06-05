PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With continued protests calling for police reform, state and local leaders are having serious discussions about what that could look like.
In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler met with black community leaders and the Governor to discuss reform options and said, "everything is on the table."
Wheeler said he's committed to making policy changes.
"To take a hard look at use of force policies. Engage the community. Report out on what our findings are and then demonstrate meaningful change. We're committed to doing that," said Wheeler.
Wheeler's words come against the backdrop of continued clashes between protesters and police on the city's streets, with CS Gas regularly used to disperse crowds.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty recently called for an end to the use of gas as a crowd control tactic.
Wheeler indicated Friday he was open to considering it.
"I would support the discontinuation of tear gas or CS gas, provided that there are viable alternatives for dispersal that do not involve higher uses of force," said Wheeler.
At the state level, Senator Lew Frederick said he'll be pushing for police reform in the legislature, which he expects will meet at some point in a special session.
"We need to do some things regarding the tracking of discipline issues regarding police," said Frederick. "There will be discussions of excessive use of force. How that's investigated. I think we need to look at the militarization of the police."
Frederick pushed legislation in 2019 and 2020 that would make it harder for discipline against police officers to be overturned in arbitration.
Governor Kate Brown has said she is also committed to criminal justice reform.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
I say that Ted, Hardesty, Chloe and the other commissioners take the place of the Police and control the crowds. Oh and Brownshirt Kate can be there too. Let the Police take a week of furlough, those bad, evil people. Heck the crowds have been so peaceful I even wonder why we need Police there at all
How about you put your best panties on and go out there and scream stop it.
Buck up Nancy and grow a pair.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.