PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Portlanders to help struggling local businesses where they can, as small businesses face another round of COVID-19 restrictions.
Many businesses are already operating in a limited capacity, and starting Wednesday they will be limited even further.
Mayor Wheeler says to help businesses stay afloat during the "two-week freeze," try to do your holiday shopping at local stores and get takeout from your favorite local restaurants.
"I have an ask of the public - lets support some of these restaurants. If you have a favorite, lets show them some love. If we want them there after, we need to support them now," Wheeler said.
Wheeler says the city will be providing assistance to the restaurant and lodging industry, but says they have not specifically identified what those resources will be. He says city resources aren't enough to fully support the industry, saying they are counting on the state and federal government to help again.
"We will get through this and we will get through it together," Wheeler said. "This is a tough time for everyone. I know we will get through this to the other side."
Wheeler says back in March, $20 million from the CARES Act - which is the federal government's economic stimulus bill - went to support small businesses in Portland. He says there was additional grant money included as well.
As the state enters the next wave of restrictions, business owners told FOX 12 they are preparing for more layoffs and temporary closures all in attempt to keep their businesses from shuttering.
Wheeler hinted Monday that the city is working with local stores right now on creating centralized websites to help shoppers buy local gifts online. He said more information on that will come at a later time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
'Wheeler asks Portlanders to support local businesses as they face another round of COVID-19 restrictions' That's a good one Ted. No one in their right mind will venture into downtown Portlandistan. You have made sure of that with your inability / refusal to put an end to the rioting that occurred. Most of the businesses that remain are still boarded up. Portlandistan is on the verge of becoming the newest ghetto on the west coast.
Ok Ted..you win. From now on, I will wear a mask, but only when I'm having unprotected secks.
I have an idea! Support local businesses by not shutting everything down!!!
This is rich coming from the same person who allows protestors to destroy the businesses!
My apologies. I thought my comment had been removed so I posted it again. I was not trying to make multiple posts.
This is rich coming from the same idiot that lets protestors DESTROY the businesses! Hypocrite.
