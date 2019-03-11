PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Efforts to bring the next generation of phone service to Portland are meeting with opposition from Portland City Hall.
In his weekly press conference, Mayor Ted Wheeler discussed a resolution he plans to introduce, along with Commissioners Chloe Eudaly and Amanda Fritz that would ask the federal government to update studies on the potential health risks of 5G radio frequency wireless emissions.
Wheeler called a proposal by the Federal Communications Commission to allow the widespread development of 5G, the next generation of wireless communications, a "federal land grab," citing the FCC's proposed use of city infrastructure like utility poles to house transmitters or antennas.
Wheeler also said he had concerns about the potential health risks associated with the new technology.
"We are asking the Federal Government, please engage and use your public health resources to study the long-term health impacts or potential health impacts of 5G," Wheeler said.
Wheeler plans to introduce the resolution at Wednesday's regularly scheduled council meeting.
