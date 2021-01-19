Wheeler, city leaders launch 'Be here for Portland' campaign

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland city leaders are launching a campaign to support local businesses, as many are hurting and some have even closed for good during the pandemic.
It's called 'Be here for Portland.'
On Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke about this campaign to the press, along with Andrew Hoan the president and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance and Greater Portland's Chamber of Commerce.
"What we're asking people to do is to shop and to eat and to order locally," Wheeler said. "Let's put local first."
One example of many businesses in Portland that need the community's support, is Medallion Jewelers.
FOX 12 spoke with Alex Talakoub, the owner of Medallion Jewelers in downtown Portland.
His shop's been looted and hit with vandalism multiple times since demonstrations began in May 2020.
His shop never recovered.
"Our income is next to zero. And we’re just trying to make it day by day and see how far we can go," Talakoub said. "We’re trying to survive this and hopefully put it behind us."
The campaign, Talakoub says, is crucial for struggling businesses.
"I witnessed a couple other of our colleagues that they were packing up yesterday," Talakoub said. "I asked them what gives, they said we’re leaving because the outlook as to where the downtown is going to come back to where it was looks like pretty far away."
In order to get people back to downtown Portland, he says leaders need to clean up the city.
"You can’t feel safe when you come here and you run into, you know, some not really pretty scenes," Talakoub said. "Whatever they were doing before they need to do maybe five times more to keep it clean. Make it safe, make people feel safe."
Mayor Wheeler says he wants businesses to know they're not alone, and that the city will continue to work with them to address all of the issues right now.
Wheeler also said he's been in contact with businesses ahead of Wednesday's inauguration on what to expect with possible demonstrations.
Wheeler says he's not aware of any threats to the city.
