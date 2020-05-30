PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Following an evening of rioting and looting that wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency early Saturday morning and set a nighttime curfew into place.
Effective immediately, a curfew went into place for all public places within the city limits until Saturday, May 30 at 6:00 a.m.
The curfew goes back into effect at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 through Sunday, May 31.
All travel within the city of Portland is prohibited during this time, including by public transit, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or walking.
The Mayor’s order exempts first responders, members of the news media, people seeking medical care, feeling dangerous circumstances, going to and from work or are homeless.
Wheeler asked all people to voluntarily comply with the order. Anyone who doesn’t will be fined or prosecuted.
