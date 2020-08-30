PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Saturday night’s deadly shooting took a political turn on Sunday as Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed President Trump for the hate division in the country.
Wheeler’s comments came at a press conference on Sunday afternoon as the president referenced Wheeler and Portland in a series of tweets.
Wheeler at the press conference extended an olive branch and called on the president to help stop the violence.
“I’d like to hear the President of the United States say he’s all in, let’s bring this great country back together,” Wheeler said. “We need to reset. I need to reset. The president needs to reset.”
President Trump responded on Twitter while the mayor was in the middle of the briefing, saying it part:
“Portland will never recover with a fool for a mayor … he tried mixing with the agitators and anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the federal government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet.”
Trump's tweet prompted a response from Wheeler in real time.
“How can you think a comment like that, if you’re watching this, is helpful in any way?” Wheeler said.
Later, Trump on Twitter referred to Wheeler as “weak and pathetic”.
The acting Secretary of Homeland Security, who visited Portland weeks ago, has echoed the president’s calls to increase law enforcement.
“When we talk about Portland, they continue to refuse federal assistance to bring violent activity to a close,” Chad Wolf said. “The citizens of Portland want this, we need to bring some normalcy back to Portland, and if local and state won't do it, they need to ask for assistance from the federal government.”
Gov. Kate Brown also took on President Trump in a statement she issued on Sunday afternoon:
For the last several years, and escalating in recent months, President Trump has encouraged division and stoked violence. It happened in Charlottesville. It happened in Kenosha. And now, unfortunately, it is happening in Portland, Oregon.
But despite the President’s jeers and tweets, this is a matter of life and death. Whether it’s his completely incompetent response to the pandemic, where nearly 200,000 have died, or his outright encouragement of violence in our streets: it should be clear to everyone by now that no one is truly safe with Donald Trump as President.
Throughout this pandemic, whether it was demonstrations protesting my COVID-19 executive orders, or large crowds marching for the cause of Black Lives Matter to call for police reform, I have supported the rights of all Oregonians to peacefully protest.
For months this summer, we have seen powerful images of Oregonians uniting for the cause of racial justice, calling for justice for Black men and women who have been killed by police violence. We remember them, we say their names. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Ahmaud Arbery. Philando Castile. Alton Sterling. And far too many other Black lives taken by racist violence.
For weeks, we have also seen small groups of demonstrators from all ends of the political spectrum who are intent on committing acts of vandalism and violence. Tragically, yesterday a life was lost in downtown Portland. We do not yet know the full circumstances of this person’s death. Regardless, a life has been lost, and our hearts go out to this person’s family. We will find those who were responsible, and they will be held accountable.
Wheeler also mentioned in Sunday’s press conference that he has spoken with Brown and has asked for help from the National Guard twice in the past.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell also spoke at the press conference.
Lovell said currently, they are not instituting a curfew, but all options are on the table. Wheeler said there have been posts on social media that people plan to come back seeking vengeance. He says those people need to stay away from Portland.
Wheeler and Lovell said they were meeting with regional and state leaders to make a plan for peaceful demonstrations moving forward from Saturday.
This is all on you Teddy, and I hope to see you and Brown in the same cell someday.
Wheeler you really stood out as a total worthless idiot. Blame, blame, blame. You are the problem and no one else. Get your head out and take care of this city.
"For months this summer, we have seen powerful images of Oregonians uniting for the cause of racial justice" Gov. Brown
It's been great watching the democrats/socialists/leftist/BLM and antifa riot, loot and burn Portland.
I saw 100% of Wheelers speech and I read Trump’s Tweets.... their Tory and the reporter that wrote it is one of the reasons why Portland is destroying itself. This story was biased and misleading - Wheeler is 100% to blame for this whole thing for not stopping int 92 days ago and not accepting Mr. Trump’s help a month ago. Wheeler will be lucky if his family votes for him come November- he’s too one sided political and not qualified for this spot.
The people causing division are the rioters, that are always looking for an opportunity to riot,vandalize and loot businesses. While politicians blame others for their actions.
Wheeler and Brown are responsible..send in the Federal Officers and shut these RIOTERS down. Haven't heard much from "I Hate the Police" Hardesty! Wonder what Antifa bunker she's hiding in planning more attacks on counter protesters
For the past several years, the Democrats have offered trump nothing but derision and impediments, starting with riots the night after the election. Now, they want to extend an 'olive branch?' Trump has nothing to gain from Oregon. In fact, Oregonians have nothing to gain from Democrats.
I watched that entire Portland livestream... Wheeler did nothing except blame Trump for the violence that has been happening in his city for over 90+ days. Trump has done nothing but offer federal assistance downtown, while Wheeler refuses to accept it insisting he has the situation under control. If he had it under control, why would he call on other state leaders to help him end the violence? Why did the portland police chief cite a lack of resources in handling downtown if our city can handle this? He needs to accept federal aid. I've never supported Trump, but this violence needs to end.
Wheeler, Brown, Hardesty and their supporters would improve this town a whole lot if they left office and stood down. It didn't come suddenly, but theirs are the people who caused this town to be what it is today. It took decades. What a mess!
