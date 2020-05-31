Wheeler extends Portland curfew order, admonishes ‘small group of agitators’ who have damaged city

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland officials reprimanded groups of people they called “rioters and looters” who took to the city’s streets downtown and in the Lloyd District Saturday night.
On Sunday morning, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Bureau Chief Jamie Resch, Ryan Gillespie with Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland’s emergency management director Mike Meyers held a news conference on the protests in the city the night before.
Saturday was the second night of protests held in Portland in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes on Monday.
Wheeler began by saying that people across America “are waking up to a dark morning.” He said that the messages against police brutality and honoring the memory of Floyd have been “been co-opted by rioters and looters” who have used peaceful demonstrations “as cover to destroy our communities.”
After condemning the actions of the “small group of agitators,” Wheeler thanked the city’s first responders for their work Saturday night as well as the “hundreds of thousands who stayed home” and didn’t take part in the “blatant lawlessness and selfish violence.”
Wheeler also renewed Portland’s curfew order to resume at 8 p.m. Sunday, which he first enacted on Saturday.
According to Resch, every Portland police officer who was available to work did work Saturday since all days off for officers were canceled.
Resch explained that Friday was difficult for the PPB. Though the bureau used every resource during that night of protesting, it was not enough, and officers were overwhelmed.
Resch thanked both Wheeler and Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty for the state of emergency and citywide curfew, describing the action as a helpful tool to better support officers.
While Saturday was not as challenging for officers as Friday, Resch said there was still significant property damage done Saturday night and “widespread destruction is unacceptable. Our city has been deeply stained by this ugliness.”
Wheeler said that estimates are still being compiled for the extent of property damage done in the city but acknowledged that dozens of businesses have been impacted and the damage has a price tag of millions of dollars.
Portland police reported 48 people were arrested for criminal acts Saturday night.
Firefighters also faced a busy night. According to Gillespie, PF&R crews responded to five structure fires, two vehicle fires and a dozen miscellaneous fires, in addition to numerous medical calls.
Meyers spoke about cleanup efforts in Portland, saying that a massive amount of smashed glass, trash and graffiti after Friday night. He said Sunday that there is more to do now with debris from Saturday’s demonstrations but was optimistic.
“I know we can do this Portland,” Meyers remarked on the continued cleanup efforts. “We can make this city vibrant again.”
Watch the full press conference here.
