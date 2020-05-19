PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 has been keeping a close eye on two races Tuesday evening: the race for Portland mayor and the Portland City Council seat held by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.
Mayor Ted Wheeler wants another term, and he is leading in the polls late Tuesday.
Currently, Wheeler is leading with 52 percent of the votes.
If a candidate gets 50 percent plus one vote, that’s it – that person wins.
But if not, the top two will head to a runoff in November.
FOX 12 spoke with Mayor Wheeler late Tuesday. He says he wants to continue focusing on helping the homeless find services while also focusing on public safety.
Wheeler says he’s also ready to continue leading the city through the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve been working from business owner and operators small and large to talk about strategies around recovery for our business community and that continues to be a top priority. On one hand maintain public health, but on the other hand, we have to move forward to the reopening of our economy. We have to address the withering social needs that have been created by the COVID crisis,” he said.
Meanwhile, Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly faces seven other people looking to take her spot.
She’s currently in a tight race, leading by a hair with 30 percent.
Mingus Mapps is trailing right behind her with 29 percent, followed by former Portland mayor Sam Adams at 28 percent.
Earlier Tuesday, Eudaly told FOX 12 she’s proud of the work she’s done, especially when it comes to advocating for disability and housing rights.
She also spoke about what it has been like campaigning during a pandemic.
“This is kind of unusual times in our history as a country and we’re facing a lot of challenges, so I think it’s hard to predict. But either way, I’m just looking forward to the next phase. It’s been a little, well, it’s been challenging trying to run a campaign and try and help steer our city through this crisis,” Eudaly said.
FOX 12 also heard from Mapps, who is in a close spot for second.
“We’re taking on an incumbent and a former mayor and we are in a solid second place. Frankly, we always expected this race to go on to the general election, and we’re a little bit surprised that things are as close as they are. In fact, who would not be surprised? I’m a little bit of a political historian and I think this must be one of the closest city council races in Portland history,” Mapps said.
Mayor Wheeler told FOX 12 tonight he’s liking how the numbers look.
But he says the likelihood of getting over 50 percent of the votes Tuesday is pretty slim, since he’s going against so many other candidates.
