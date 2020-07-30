Wheeler speaks publicly after getting tear-gassed, calls out group 'hell-bent' on destruction

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With an agreement that will see federal police officers withdrawing from downtown Portland, city leaders are working to figure out what the next steps forward with ongoing protests will look like.
Answering questions publicly for the first since being exposed to CS Gas along with protesters in front of the federal courthouse last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city is poised to move toward de-escalating tensions.
"Ultimately, I trust the governor on this one," Wheeler said. "I believe there is a deal, and it's my expectation as well as the governor's that that deal will be adhered to and federal presence will leave."
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday announced a deal with the federal government that would remove Customs and Border Protection and ICE agents from downtown Portland.
Officers with the Federal Protective Service will remain inside the federal courthouse, with state police officers stationed outside and working with Portland Police to keep the peace and control crowds.
"We're going to do every thing in our power to de-escalate," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said. "To put these nightly evens kind of on a better track, on a more safe stance than they have been in the recent past."
Wheeler said the Portland Police Bureau, State Police, and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Department have a joint commitment to limiting the use of CS Gas to situations where life safety is at risk.
He said he remains committed to protecting demonstrators' right to peacefully protest, but also recognizes there are others in the crowd with different motivations.
"There's also a small group, and I met them in person, they're definitely there, who are hell-bent on violence and vandalism," Wheeler said. "And I will tell you as I was leaving the tear gas, there was a group of those folks who tried to drag me back toward the tear gas. They are a distraction to larger importance of this movement. And so our job is to separate them. Protect rights to freedom of speech ... and hold accountable those who are engaged in criminal activity."
Asked specifically what he plans to do to stop the violence and destruction downtown, Wheeler said his plan remains unchanged: de-escalate the situation and have police make targeted arrests of people who commit crimes when it's safe to do so.
Ted is a spinless whiny coward and a pathetic excuse for a mayor. There is really no other way to describe him.
The end result will be continued rioting/looting/arson/destruction! CS gas will continue to be used nightly, State Troops will learn that PPD will stand back under orders of Wheeler and there will be additional State Troopers injured and replacements ordered in . . . leaving our highways even more unsafe.
Brown will be shocked to learn that Wheeler refuses to allow PPB to support/back the State Troopers and that part of the problem is, the refusal to make arrests as being too dangerous. What did Wheeler learn when he joined the protest and was gassed? He learned he doesn't have any control over those doing the rioting/looting/arson/destruction! Brown hasn't figured that out yet, and the rioters want to bring the Federal Officers back. Good Luck, Portland . . . You seriously need all the luck you can get, to end this mess!
His plan is to keep blaming others for the lack of leadership in Portland.
Absolutely.
