Wheeler thanks protesters for peace on Monday, won’t renew curfew for Portland for Tuesday night

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced that the curfew order for Portland won’t be in affect Tuesday night, following a predominantly peaceful night in the city.
Monday marked the fourth night of protests in Portland, in which thousands of demonstrators gathered and marched against police brutality following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
On Monday, Wheeler said he would be making decisions on the curfew on a day-by-day basis.
In a Tuesday morning news conference, the mayor stated there was a “significant shift in the tenor of recent demonstrations.” Due to the peaceful nature of most of the night, Wheeler said he “saw a community ready for healing” and decided to not extend the curfew order first put in place on Saturday.
Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch called the night “largely successful,” and called it an example of “what exercising of free speech and assembly rights should look like.”
Resch acknowledged the closure of the area around of the Justice Center. She said that the timeline of reopening the streets to traffic “will be dependent on the community” since the building needs protection from violence.
Resch said when the Monday's demonstration ended, organizers clearly communicated that it was over and told participants to disperse. Thousands left without incident and then, about half an hour later, a small group of roughly 100 people gathered.
All the arrests of the night were from that group, Resch said.
Also, Wheeler said Gov. Kate Brown’s decision process on activating the National Guard for Monday was “mis-characterized.”
Resch clarified the role of the National Guard, explaining that the National Guard, along with Oregon State Police troopers, were stationed as support for facility security. They were not involved in any crowd control.
When asked about future change and community engagement, Wheeler said he doesn’t have a solidified answer yet but stated he is looking forward to having conversations. He expressed wanting to hear directly from members of the public and organizers. “Stop giving lip service to the black community,” Wheeler said.
Watch the full news conference here.
The leftist Portland government doesn't want to alienate its base of Antifa, blacks and goofy socialists.
Mayor says; "People sit. People stay. Good People, here's your biscuit".
But People bite the hand that feeds them and won't give back their free government check for the damage they caused.
"Appeasement expresses the forlorn hope that the crocodile will eat you last."
