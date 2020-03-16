SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 2,000 Salem-Keizer School District employees are worried they won't be paid in the weeks that schools are closed to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Under the contract the union representing its classified employees has with the district, workers are paid for missed days due to closure at the end of the year when those days are made up.
Jessica Apodaca, a special programs instructional assistant, is worried about making ends meet in the meantime.
"I'm just stressing about how I'm going to get things paid," Apodaca said. "As it is, I'm working paycheck to paycheck."
In a letter to support personnel, the district's superintendent, Christy Perry, assured classified employees that they would have full access to health insurance and that they can use personal, vacation, and sick leave during the closure.
The district is also offering temporary employment opportunities, like custodial work, at employees' regular rate of pay.
Lillian Govus, a spokesperson for the district, said conversations with the union representing classified workers will continue in an effort to find some middle ground.
