'When the world stops, the church keeps going': Vancouver church holds drive-in services

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Churches are having to get creative during this COVID-19 pandemic.
For a church in Vancouver, that means holding services drive-in movie style. That way everyone can still come together while keeping a safe distance from inside their cars.
“When the world stops, the church keeps going and the Lord keeps spreading his word,” Jonathan Williams said at Sunday’s service.
The sermons are tuned in on FM radio, and the “Amen’s” come in enthusiastic honks.
Associate Pastor Brian Norris said the idea of drive-in services came about a few weeks ago before anyone realized how necessary they would actually be.
“Some people are fearful of getting the virus. Some people are fearful of losing their jobs. But the beautiful thing is people are coming here, having fun, you see a lot of smiles, just a lot of love is in the air, I think people are leaving with a lot of hope,” Norris said.
Hundreds of people have attended. The church is also streaming live online and on Facebook, but those in their cars say it’s better.
“It’s not the same as everybody being together,” Nancy Scheewe said.
“I would think that no matter what you believe as far as whether you believe in God or not just to have something like this where you can be around other people and share kind of a human experience is really powerful,” Scott Stephens said.
They say as long as they can pull up and tune in, they’ll still be joining their church in-person.
The drive-in services are on Tuesday nights and Sunday mornings.
The church also has a drive through prayer tent on certain days of the week.
The pastor says if social distancing rules become stricter, they’ll be able to keep things going online.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
