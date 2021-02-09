When will more online vaccine appointments be for seniors, teachers available?

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – For those eligible who are still trying to make a vaccine appointment, the frustration and confusion is mounting.
“I’m disappointed, and I’m angry because I just think it could have been a better rollout,” said Pam Christensen, a retired teacher who still works as a substitute music teacher in the Clackamas County.
Christensen is 68 and lives with asthma. She won’t go back to subbing until she’s vaccinated, and so far, trying to do so has been a nightmare.
For starters, Christensen knows there are no more appointments available this week –but what does that mean for next week?
“I’d like to know when I should try to get on again because I can’t just sit down at my computer all day checking in and out,” Christensen said.
That’s a question Fox 12 has been asking too.
We asked the Oregon Health Authority: When will seniors/people be able to sign up for appointments again? Do appointments reopen next week? Or should people be checking daily?
Here’s the reply we got from OHA by email:
“Yes, we’re hearing that all appointments are full, but you can check with OHSU or the tri-county providers: Legacy, Providence, Kaiser. Scheduling will vary throughout the state. Some counties have a scheduling chatbot. The covidvaccine.oregon.gov site chatbot will continue to be accessible for Oregonians who are eligible for a vaccine and who live in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Columbia and Marion counties (starting Feb. 8 for seniors). They can use the chatbot to be linked to vaccine appointments at the Oregon Convention Center, the Woodburn Health Center and the Portland Airport. Oregonians can use 211 to get signed up on the GetVaccinated Oregon website and to help Oregonians find vaccine information for their county, and assist with scheduling appointments if that is an option in their county.”
Then there’s another issue people have reached out to Fox 12 inquiring about – OHA’s chatbot tool. It’s a series of questions that are required to determine your eligibility before you schedule your appointment.
“If there happen to be more available appointments, to go get another appointment, you have to go through the whole process again,” Christensen said.
Participants have to answer the same dozen questions over and over just to try and see if any new appointments pop up. It’s only going to get harder as more populations become eligible next week, the week after, and so forth.
“It just keeps adding more people, and they haven’t taken care of the people who were already eligible,” Christensen said.
We asked OHA: Do you have to go through the chatbot questionnaire every time you want to see if an appointment is available?
OHA said, “The chatbots are some of the scheduling tools available. Vaccines are scarce now, and there is not enough to vaccinate everyone in the priority groups immediately. But more is becoming available. Not every person 80 and above will be able to get vaccinated on Feb. 8 or in the coming week. Many older Oregonians and their family members will be frustrated in trying to get vaccinated this week.”
The Oregon Health Authority confirmed to Fox 12 that teachers and those 80-plus would not be a priority next week when 75-plus Oregonians become eligible to get the vaccine. Instead, it’s just a free for all – first-come, first-served online.
