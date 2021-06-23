PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's going to be a scorcher this weekend with triple-digit temperatures - something the Metro area isn't quite used to, especially not three days in a row.
"It's mind-blowing," Taylor Collier said.
"I'm definitely not a fan of it being that high up there," Raychel Teman said.
Some like Collier plan to escape the heat by hanging out by their air conditioner, while others plan to cool off by the water.
"I'm planning to spend some time at Sauvie Island. I don't have air conditioning, so I don't want to be inside this weekend," Miranda White said.
Many are on the search for ACs to keep cool this weekend, and while they are flying off the shelves, there are stores that still have some in stock.
Ankeny Hardware in southeast Portland said they have window units in stock and plan to get another shipment of portable air conditioners in on Friday.
Ace Hardware in the Woodstock neighborhood sold out of their ACs but said they expect another shipment Thursday morning. The Fred Meyer on Northeast Glisan said they have window units in stock.
