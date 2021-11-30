Where to find your COVID-19 booster dose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If ‘Omicron’ is the new COVID-19 buzz word floating around these past few days so is ‘booster dose’ in the ever-present language of the pandemic.
As eligibility for the booster shots recently widely expanded to anybody 18 and older, so has the interest in finding an available dose.
“My wife and I were having trouble trying to find scheduled appointments, so many of them were already booked weeks out, we were hoping to get something as soon as possible,” said Beaverton resident Jeff Bond, who got his booster shot Tuesday afternoon at a free walk-in clinic held by the Oregon Health Authority on the Textronix campus in Beaverton.
Bond and his partner Jess said they only waited about ten minutes to get their shots.
“I feel excited and also lucky that vaccines are free, and they are readily available to anyone who wants one,” Jess Bond said. “We have two-year-old twin daughters who are not eligible for vaccinations so whatever we can do to better protect them we will.”
The Textronix site at 14200 SW Karl Braun Drive offers initial doses and booster shots seven days a week:
• Every Monday through Saturday, 12 to 7 p.m.
• Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you’re struggling to find a booster shot here’s some resources that can help:
Check out the state’s COVID blog if you want to get a booster dose in Oregon. There’s a running list of different counties hosting various clinics throughout the state here: Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster? Check out these updated pop-up vaccination sites : Oregon Vaccine News
Want to get boosted in Washington? Public health officials encourage people to visit a website where you can simply enter your zip code and find the closest locations near you just head to https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.