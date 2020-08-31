Which offenses will be prosecuted in Gov. Brown’s law enforcement plan?

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As Gov. Kate Brown announced her law enforcement plan to stop violence in downtown Portland, she made sure to point out that violent offenders will be prosecuted.
Brown said the district attorney should prosecute protesters committing violent crimes and said the sheriff’s office should make sure there is room for them in jail.
From the beginning, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said that violent crimes like arson and assault would be prosecuted by his office. It’s other protest-related crimes, like interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct, that the district attorney said his office would likely decline to prosecute, and that hasn’t changed.
The attorney’s office said the governor’s plan does not change how the office will prosecute protest-related crimes. The attorney’s office on Monday said it would continue to follow the protest policy it implemented earlier this month.
A statement from the district attorney’s office said:
In that policy and in remarks, DA Schmidt made it clear that we would continue to prosecute serious criminal offenses, including arson and physical violence.
Schmidt spoke at a press conference on Sunday, calling for an end to the violence in downtown Portland.
“The violence that is occurring in our city needs to stop,” Schmidt said. “Far too many people have been injured and now somebody’s died. Our community is being terrorized by people coming into Portland for the explicit purpose of committing violence, and that is not acceptable. “
FOX 12 also reached out to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office but did not receive a response by Monday evening. Gov. Brown’s plan said the sheriff’s office should make sure there is room in the jail to hold violence protesters. The sheriff’s office said they would release a statement regarding if they had room in the jail, or if they could make room, but that statement was not available as of Monday evening.
The district attorney’s office said it will also not treat any cases differently based on political ideology. It says it supports freedom of speech but does not support violence.
