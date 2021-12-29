OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Ringing in the New Year with friends and family wouldn’t be complete without cocktails!
Along with champagne, you can add these two stunning drinks to your toasting menu: Maple Whiskey Sour and Honey French 75. Both drinks are easy to make, look great and taste amazing!
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise met with our friends over at Hive Social in Oregon City show us how to make these festive drinks to welcome 2022.
And if after the New Years Eve celebration you’re ready for breakfast or brunch, just head over to Hive Social. You can learn more about them here.