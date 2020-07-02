MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help in their search for a driver who struck and killed a two-year-old in Milwaukie Thursday afternoon.
At around 12:06 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 9500 block of Southeast Wichita Avenue.
Police said a two-year-old child was struck and has died.
Investigators at first identified a white two-door pickup as a vehicle of interest, but later said they no longer believed a white truck was involved.
Southeast Wichita Avenue is closed between Southeast Firwood Street and Southeast Hazel Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 503-786-7500.
(5) comments
Yeah, not much of a good vehicle description to go on...
Horrible thing to have happen and I hope the hit and run driver is caught but why on earth was a 2 year old able to be in the roadway in the first place?
Did the kid get away from the parents or were the parents just too consumed in themselves to pay attention to their child.
Rest in peace little one.
This sh-- just makes ya cry. What kind of low-life (likely speeding) drives that way in a neighborhood, not watching out for EXACTLY this kind of scenario, and then doesn't have the guts, the dignity, and the soul to stop?
So sad, but who would let a two year old child out along a street or out of sight in any way.
Perfect description, I’ll be on the lookout for a white, two door pickup. Shouldn’t be too hard to find.
