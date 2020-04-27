PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A lack of widespread testing has been a challenge during the COVID-19 crisis. But on Monday, President Trump released a new plan to expand it.
The White House released a blueprint Monday to ramp up COVID-19 testing, so states can start to reopen. It wants states, including Oregon, to have enough tests to test at least 2.6 percent of their populations per month.
“The blueprint lays out the roles and the responsibilities to enhance our partnership between the private sector and the public sector, bringing together state and local governments with the federal government to ensure that we can accomplish and achieve our core principles and objectives,” said Dr. Deborah Birx at Monday’s press conference.
The blueprint states the federal government will continue to work with private businesses to research and develop rapid tests.
For state governments, the plan reads, every person with symptoms should receive a test. It also highlights states must constantly monitor for any outbreaks by being able to quickly test people with and without symptoms.
The plan also includes rapid response programs to isolate those who test positive and identify people they came in contact with.
“Our blueprint describes how states should unlock their full capacity to expand the number of testing platforms established, monitoring systems to detect local outbreaks and conduct contact tracing,” said President Trump.
FOX 12 reached out to Gov. Kate Brown’s office about the new blueprint guideline.
A spokesperson said, “Our office is still reviewing today’s White House announcements. Generally speaking, increasing Oregon’s testing capacity is a key part of Governor Brown’s plan to reopen Oregon.”
