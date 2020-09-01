WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters continue to battle the White River Fire near Mt. Hood has burned 16,356 acres and remains 10 percent contained.
Nearly 1,188 firefighters working to put out the blaze, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters took advantage of the break in the weather and made progress.
“The fire lines remain stable with fire teams concentrating additional resources on the fire line north west of Pine Grove. If the fire line remains stable and fire teams can hold and secure hotspots through the next couple days, it will determine if Hwy 216 can be reopened and if Pine Grove can be lowered an evacuation level," according the sheriff's office.
People heading through the area are advice to use extreme caution and be on the lookout for the latest fire information, as conditions can change. They are also asked to avoid the area unless it’s necessary.
According to the sheriff's office, the evacuation notices are as follows:
- LEVEL 3 GO: remains in effect for Pine Grove from the area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Rd and 216, also included are all of Endersby Rd, Linns Mill Rd and Kelly Springs Rd. Hwy 216 is still closed from Hwy 26 to Hwy 216 mile marker 14.
- LEVEL 2 BE SET: All residences east side of Endersby Rd and East Side of Kelly Springs Rd to include residenes on Hwy 216 east of the intersection of Endersby Rd to Hwy 197, also included area Victor Rd, Old Wapinita Rd, Claymier Rd, Val Miller Rd, Paulson Rd, Juniper Flat Rd, Art Morris Rd, Endersby Cutoff, Kelly Cutoff, Natural Pasture Rd, East Wapinita Rd, Reservation Rd, Walters Rd and Back Walters Rd has been lowered to Level 2 GET SET. Residences are urged to be prepared and monitor Citizen alert and Sheriff’s Office Facebook to do the Extreme Fire Behavior might require a change in Levels. Please use caution when transiting the area due to Fire Teams still actively fighting fires in the area.
- LEVEL 2 BE SET: All residences on Smock Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road to include all residences on Ayres Road on Barber Lane and Barlow Road have been lowered to Level 2. Please use caution when transiting the area due to Fire Teams still actively fighting fires in the area.
- LEVEL 2 GET SET: for the area from Woodcock Rd to Driver Rd to the intersection of Smock and Ayres Rd to include Muller Rd remains at Level 2 GET SET Please use caution when transiting the area due to Fire Teams still actively fighting fires in the area.
- LEVEL 1 GET READY: for the area east of HWY 197 to include Old Wapinitia to include all of Oak Springs Rd to the Deschutes River has been lowered to Level 1 GET Ready.
- LEVEL 1 GET READY: remains in effect for Maupin.
- LEVEL 1 GET READY: is in effect for the area of Pine Hollow, Sportsman Park, Wamic, all of Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow, east side Hwy 197, to include the beginning of Badge Creek Rd, Fairgrounds Rd to the Intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds going east to Hwy 197, includes Davidson Grade Rd, Tygh valley Rd, Wamic Market Rd, Ross Road, Price Rd and Price Rd/ Ross Rd Intersection, White River Road, Dodson Road and 3 Mile Road remain at Level 1.
