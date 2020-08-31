WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire crews are making progress on containing a wildfire that has been burning in the Mt. Hood National Forest since mid-August.
The White River Fire has burned about 15,418 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The wildfire was first reported on Aug. 17. It is currently burning about eight miles from Maupin.
There is a total of 937 personnel fighting the fire.
On Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said crews were able to hold the spread of the fire and continue to work towards increased containment. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's resources worked to extinguish hot spots and ensure that fire was kept clear of vulnerable structures.
Last Thursday, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office issued several evacuation notices to areas near the wildfire.
According to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the current evacuation orders are as follows:
- LEVEL 3, GO: All residences on Smock Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road to include all residences on Ayres Road and on Barber Lane and Barlow Road have now been placed on Level 3 GO Evacuation Notice.
- LEVEL 3 GO: All of Juniper Flat area to Hwy 197 including Pine Grove.
- LEVEL 2 GET SET for the area from Woodcock Rd to Driver Rd to the intersection of Smock and Ayres Rd to include Muller Rd.
- LEVEL 2 GET SET for the area east of HWY 197 to include Old Wapinitia to include all of Oak Springs Rd to the Deschutes River.
- LEVEL 1 GET READY for the area of Sportsman's Park, Pine Hollow, Wamic, all of Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow, west side Hwy 197, to include the beginning of Badge Creek Rd, Fairgrounds Rd to the Intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds Rd going east to Hwy 197, includes Davidson Grade Rd, Tygh valley Rd, Wamic Market Rd and Ross Road.
- LEVEL 1 GET READY for the City of Maupin West side of the Deschutes to include all roads up to Old Wapinitia/ HWY 197 intersection.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.