WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Some evacuation levels for a wildfire burning in Wasco County have been lifted as firefighters continue to make progress on containment.
The White River Fire, which was first reported on Aug. 17, has burned about 16,952 acres and is 40 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A total of 1,229 fire personnel are currently working on the wildfire.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service says crews were able to increase containment on the eastern side of the fire, and aircraft supported efforts along the southeast of the fire near Pine Grove.
Crews plan to improve existing containment lines and constructing control lines on Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
All Level 3 evacuation notices have been lifted, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Some Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices remain in place. According to the sheriff's office, the new evacuation notices are as follows:
- Level 2 GET SET: Pine Grove from the area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Rd and 216, also included are all of Endersby Rd, Linns Mill Rd and Kelly Springs Rd has been lowered to Level 2.
- Level 1 GET READY: All residences east side of Endersby Rd and East Side of Kelly Springs Rd to Hwy 197 have been lowered to Level 1.
- Level 1 GET READY: The area from Woodcock Rd to Driver Rd to White River Crossing to include Muller Rd, Smock Rd, Ayres Rd, Barber Lane and Barlow Rd have been lowered to Level 1.
- The Level 1 GET READY evacuation has been lifted for Pine Hollow, Wamic, Maupin and east side of Hwy 197 to include Oak Springs Rd and Old Wanpinita Rd have been lifted.
- Sportsman’s Park remains at Level 1 GET READY.
Lightning has been determined as the cause of the White River Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
